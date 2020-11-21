Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.76 ($51.48).

FRA DWNI opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is €43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.08.

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

