Diamond S Shipping Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,331,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700,658 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

