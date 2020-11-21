Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47. Digital Media Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

