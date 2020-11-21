Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS) Trading Down 12.5%

Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 106,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 237,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $8.24 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

