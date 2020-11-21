Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,932.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

