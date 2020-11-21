Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

