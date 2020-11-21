Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.70% of Dycom Industries worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 115.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of DY stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

