Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $8,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

