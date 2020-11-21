Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 540.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.58 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 130.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $298,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,716 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

