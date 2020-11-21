Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $394.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 383 ($5.00), with a volume of 10327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391 ($5.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $78.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.07) (($0.01)).

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

