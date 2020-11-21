Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 1,410.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after purchasing an additional 272,061 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EV stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

