eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of eBay worth $56,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock worth $5,882,593. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.