Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $4.17 on Friday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 million, a P/E ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.