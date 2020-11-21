Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.00. Edap Tms shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

