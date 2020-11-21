EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,221 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 142,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

