Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.31

Shares of Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.57 ($0.02), with a volume of 821572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

