EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 363.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

