Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Emerald currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $4.02 on Friday. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brian Field acquired 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Emerald by 2,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Emerald by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

