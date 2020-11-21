Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.77

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 725547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

