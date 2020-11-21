EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $85.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE NPO opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

