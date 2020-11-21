Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) versus Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Critical Analysis

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Select Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -65.60% N/A -40.17% Select Energy Services -30.21% 0.78% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enservco and Select Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Energy Services 1 4 3 0 2.25

Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $6.46, indicating a potential upside of 60.63%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Enservco.

Risk & Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enservco and Select Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $43.03 million 0.24 -$7.65 million N/A N/A Select Energy Services $1.29 billion 0.32 $2.78 million $0.17 23.65

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Enservco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 390 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the Rocky Mountain region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, northwestern New Mexico, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; and the Central United States region, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymer slurries, cross linkers, friction reducers, biocides, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping, and integrated and independent oil and gas producers. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

