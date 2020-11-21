Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.56.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after buying an additional 716,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.