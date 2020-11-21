Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seagen Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $173.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,888 shares of company stock worth $21,652,274. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.