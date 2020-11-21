Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.50.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $909,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

