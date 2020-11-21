Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.55). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Moderna stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $103.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,966,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,804,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.