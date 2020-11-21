Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.49%.

DSSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at $658,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

