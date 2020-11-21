Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

IVN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$5.79 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 361.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.49.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

