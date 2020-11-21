Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Erie Indemnity worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 168.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $241.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

