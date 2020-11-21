Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $279.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $279.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.47.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $254.10 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.