ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000.

HACK opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $51.19.

