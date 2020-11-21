Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142,428 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $501,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

