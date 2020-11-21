Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Trading 12.1% Higher

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price traded up 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 547,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 187,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

