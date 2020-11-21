Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EVK opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.65.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

