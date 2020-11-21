Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF opened at $9.97 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.