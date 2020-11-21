EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Critical Review

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 0.33% 0.90% 0.49% WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVI Industries and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A WW International 1 4 8 0 2.54

WW International has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. Given WW International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Volatility & Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WW International has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and WW International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.60 $770,000.00 N/A N/A WW International $1.41 billion 1.32 $119.62 million $1.79 15.33

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries.

Summary

WW International beats EVI Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, workshops, magazine subscriptions, retail partners, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

