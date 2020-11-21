Excellon Resources Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Excellon Resources stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 2.59% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

