Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk Sells 25,315 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spencer Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00.

NYSE EXR opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

