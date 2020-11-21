F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.60% of F5 Networks worth $45,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,224,452 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

