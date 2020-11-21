Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 204,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 83,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fangdd Network Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile (NYSE:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

