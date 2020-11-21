Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) stock opened at C$10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.96. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$14.08. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 million and a PE ratio of -12.54.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

