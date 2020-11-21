Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,257.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15,102,400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 906,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 906,144 shares during the last quarter.

FLTB stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $52.86.

