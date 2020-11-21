Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $48,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $586,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.