Financial Analysis: Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) vs. Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE)

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) and Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Regional Health Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -0.40% -2.73% -0.73% Regional Health Properties 37.61% -3.10% 1.39%

Volatility and Risk

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Health Properties has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Five Star Senior Living and Regional Health Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regional Health Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Star Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Regional Health Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Regional Health Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Regional Health Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Regional Health Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.42 billion 0.12 -$20.00 million N/A N/A Regional Health Properties $20.13 million 0.12 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Regional Health Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Star Senior Living.

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats Regional Health Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc. engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents. The Rehabilitation and Wellness segment offers physical, occupational, speech, and other specialized therapy services, in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. The company was founded by Barry Michael Portnoy and Gerard Michael Martin in April 2000 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. As of April 2, 2020, it owned, leased, or managed 24 facilities for third parties comprising 2,517 operational beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.