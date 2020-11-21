Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 208,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.