FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the information security company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

FireEye stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in FireEye by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in FireEye by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FireEye by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in FireEye by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

