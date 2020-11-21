First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Foundation worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $18.05 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

