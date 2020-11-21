First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

FR stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

