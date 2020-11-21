First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 970.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 1,083,634 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 282,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 185,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter.

FIV opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

