First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.61

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.61 and last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 1311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXL. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.