FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $38,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.